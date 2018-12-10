4 maritime school inisyuhan ng show-cause order ng Marina

NAGPALABAS ang Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) ng show-cause order sa apat na maritime school dahil sa patuloy na operasyon sa kabila ng walang kaukulang permit sa gobyerno.

Ayon sa Marina, pagkatapos ng isinagawang surveillance ng kanilang central at regional offices sa 21 Maritime Higher Educational Institutions (MHEIs), apat na school ang hindi inaprubahan ang apli­kasyon para makapag-operate matapos malaman na tumatanggap pa rin sila ng first year Bachelor of ­Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) at Bache­lor of Science in Marine Engineering (BSMarE) student para sa academic year 2018-2019.

“These educational institutions are noted to be deceiving their learners that the programs they offer are approved and compliant with STCW Convention 1978, as amended,” ayon sa Marina.

Tinukoy ng Marina ang 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for seafarers.