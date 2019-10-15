4 entries una sa LGBA circuit
APAT na gamefowl breeders ang nangunguna sa “Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association Breeder of Year” stag circuit sa Pasay City Cockpit matapos ang second leg elims noong Lunes, Oct. 14.
May walong puntos sina first leg champion Ronald Barandino (Pasay 4-Cock Jan. 10 RB Basilan), Hector Magpantay (HGM), Jun Sevilla (JRS San Pioquinto 2) at Francis Gueverra (JJ Airbender Migs 2).
Umiskor ng 7.5 puntos sina Rey Tolentino (RMT GF 2) at Jervy Maglunob (Triple J Farm 3).
Suportado ng Sagupaan Superfeeds at Complexor 3000, itutuloy ang LGBA stag circuit derby sa Biyernes, Oct. 18.
Related Posts
“The total standings will change on Friday as the remaining participants gear up for the 3-stag elims,” ani LGBA president Nick Crisostomo.
Bitaw ang 4-stag finals ng second leg sa Lunes, Oct. 21.
Ipinaala rin ni Crisostomo ang “piggy bank” option sa “70M PFGB Digmaan 11-Stag Derby”. (Enjel Manato)