LALO pang tinibayan ng Family’s Brand Sardines ang kanilang commitment sa Philippine men’s 3×3 team na naghahanda para sa Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Bukod sa pagratsada sa Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League na pinangungunahan ni Senator Manny Pacquiao, hangad rin ng Family’s Brand Sardines at sister brand Master Sardines na matulungan ang national team program ganun din ang kampanya nina Philippine 3×3 stalwarts Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan at Fil-foreign players Joshua Munzon at Troy Rike sa Chooks To Go Pilipinas 3×3 basketball tournament.

Wagi sa pre-season at first leg ng torneo ang Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks na senyales ng kanilang kahandaan para sa Olympic Qualifying Tournament sa Austria sa susunod na taon.

“This is for Zamboanga and this is for the country,” pahayag ng Family’s Brand Sardines management.

“We’re not only here to uplift the quality of our brands proudly made from Zamboanga, but we also want to reaffirm our support to the national team which will be carrying the country’s colors while seeking an Olympic berth.”A (JAToralba)