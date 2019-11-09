3rd Noypi Chess tutulak

TUTULAK ang 3rd Noypi Chess Association Inc. Chess Festival 1850 and below tournament ngayong araw sa Amiration Bargain Center Inc., Jasmeen Foodville sa Monumento, Caloocan City.

Nakataya sa 1850 and below tournament ang P5,000 plus trophy sa magkakampeon, kukubrahin ng second placer ang P3,000 plus medal.

Nakalaan sa third ang P2,000 kasama medal, P1,000 sa fourth, P700 sa fifth at tig-P500 ang sixth hanggang 10th.

May special prize na P500 sa mga category winner para sa Top Lady, Top Elementary, Top High School, Top PWD, Top Unrated at Top Senior (55+).

Ang registration fee sa event na inorganisa ng Noypi Chess Association Inc. sa pakikipagtulungan nina Novelty Chess Club President Sonsea Agonoy at Novelty Chess Club founder Rosauro Caunti, Jasmeen Foodville at Queen’s Travel and Tours ay P350.

Pangangasiwaan nina International Arbiter Ilann Perez, national arbiters Dela Cruz at Alfredo Chay ng Chess Arbiter Union of the Phili­ppines. (Elech Dawa)