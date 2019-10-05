34 pang convict palalayain ng DOJ

NADAGDAGAN pa ang bilang ng mga presong pinalaya matapos sumuko dahil sa alingasngas sa Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

Ito’y matapos aprubahan ng Oversight Committee ang pagpapalaya sa 34 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) na inirekomenda ng Joint Task Force ng Department of Justice at Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

“The Oversight Committee has approved the release of another 34 PDL-surrenderers, per recommendation by the Joint Task Force,” ayon kay DOJ Deputy Director Noel Bainto.

“This batch of 34 individuals, once released by BuCor, should bring the total released PDL-surrenderers to 158,” dagdag pa niya.

Higit sa 1,900 convict ang pinalaya dahil sa GCTA law pero dahil sa kontrobersya ay ipinag-utos ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagsuko ng mga lumayang preso.

Sumobra naman ang bilang ng mga sumukong preso kaya’t ­nirebyu ito ng DOJ.