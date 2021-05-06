Abante Online
3 senador may hamon sa bagong PNP chief

By Abante News Online
Para kay Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III si bagong Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Guillermo Eleazar ang susunod sa yapak ni Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson na isa sa pinakamahusay na naging pinuno ng PNP.

“We would probably see another Ping Lacson,” sabi ni Sotto sa appointment ni Eleazar sa PNP.

Sina Senador Lacson at Senador Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa ay may payo naman kay Eleazar.

“Walk the talk, and instill discipline without exception. He should start with his own backyard, so internal cleansing precedes all programs,” ani Lacson.

Payo naman ni Dela Rosa kay Eleazar, ipagpatuloy lang nito ang mabuting ginagawa para sa mapalakas ang PNP.

“Walk the talk and continue to lobby in Congress for legislation that would strengthen the C, PNP’s disciplinary power over his subordinates via a military-like internal disciplinary mechanism,” sabi ni Dela Rosa na dati ring PNP chief. (Dindo Matining)

