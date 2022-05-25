3 senador itutulak Bayanihan 3

Suportado ng ilang mga senador ang panukalang stimulus package ng susunod na administrasyon para sa mga industriyang labis na naapektuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayon kay Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, ipinangako umano niya sa nagdaang kampanya na magpasa ng Bayanihan 3 package na magbibigay ng tulong pinanisyal sa mga industriya tulad ng turismo at MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) na tinamaan ng pandemya.

“So the request of our president to pass a stimulus package is part of my legislative priority as a re-elected senator of the 19th Congress and will have my full support,’’ sabi ni Zubiri.

Inihayag din ng nagbabalik-Senado na si Loren Legarda, na titiyakin niyang mapopondohan ng sapat ang MSME law.

“I will ensure that MSME programs of various government agencies will be effectively implemented. I will support the economic empowerment of every Filipino family,’’ diin ni Legarda.

Nang tanungin si Legarda kung susuportahan niya ang pag-apruba ng panukalang P5 trilyong 2023 national budget, sinabi nitong: “Yes, of course. We will study the NEP (National Expenditure Program)… see if it’s aligned to a pandemic recovery budget, and amend when needed.’’

Bukod sa MSMEs, sinabi ni Senator-elect at Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero na dapat matulungan din ang sektor ng agrikultura na labis ring naapektuhan ng pandemya. (Dindo Matining)