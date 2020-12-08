Abante Online
3 sa Raptors sapol ng COVID

Hinayag ng Toronto Raptors nitong Lunes ng umaga na tatlong miyembro ng organisasyon ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nalipat ang Raptors sa Tampa Bay, Florida para sa darating na 2020-2121 NBA season, hindi sinabi kung sino ang tatlong nagpositibo sa COVID-19.

“During the league-mandated testing period prior to training camp, three members of the Toronto Raptors organization tested positive for COVID-19. All three are, and will continue to, self-isolate away from the rest of the organization.” nakasaad sa statement ng Toronto,.

” Adherence to protocols, follow-up testing and contact tracing has so far revealed no spread to other members of the Raptors organization. We continue to follow safety protocols, and will update the situation as appropriate.”

Pangatlo ang Raptors sa nagreport na may positive sa coronavirus sa kanilang miyembro.

May tatlo rin sa Portland Trail Blazers at dalawa sa Golden State Warriors na sapol ng virus.

Samantala, sasalang sa second day ng preseason ang Raptors laban sa Charlote Hornets. (Elech Dawa)

