3 pang SC Justices lulutang vs Sereno

Nagpahiwatig ng interes ang tatlo pang ma­histrado ng Korte Suprema na lumutang sa impeachment hearing laban kay Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Kinumpirma ni House Committee on Justice chairman at Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali na nagpahayag ng kahandaan sina Justices Samuel Martires, Mariano Del Castillo at Bienvenido Reyes para tumestigo laban kay Sereno.

“Tama po ‘yun (may haharap pa sa impeachment hearing) nagpahiwatig na po… ‘Pag bini­bilang ko po ay baka siguro 2/3 na po ng Supreme Court ang willing­ na mag-testify before us…eh this will clearly show the divide in the Supreme Court…and this will clearly show of a failed leadership in the Supreme Court…and this will be very, very costly to the government because three independent branches of the government and we have a divided Supreme Court,” ani Umali sa isang radio interview.

Ipinaliwanag ni Umali kung ano-anong usapin ang ihahatag ng tatlong mahistrado laban kay Sereno.

“Si Justice Del Castillo sya po ay du’n sa corruption issue, ‘yung mga procurement…mga first class accommodation, at saka business class o first class air accommodation.

Tapos ‘yung aking pagkakaalala ko po si Justice Martires ay patungkol po du’n sa desisyon n’ya…delayed grant of benefits du’n sa mga retired justices, judges and their spouses.

Si Justice Reyes naman po ay patungkol sa na­ging problema ng House at saka ng CA (Court of Appeals) tungkol naman po du’n sa Ilocos 6 at saka po ‘yung marahil doon sa pagpigil ni Chief Justice na mag-pay ng courtesy call ‘yung mga Court of Appeals Justices nu’ng manalo po si Presidente Digong,” ayon pa kay Umali.

Sa Enero 15, 2018 ay magbabalik ng sesyon ng Kongreso.

Matatandaan na nauna nang humarap sa impeachment hearing sina Justices Noel Tijam, Francis Jardeleza at Teresita Leonardo-de Castro gayundin si Retired Justice Arturo Brion.