3 lodi prof sa UP binigyang parangal

Binigyang pagkilala ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang tatlong propesor ng University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) dahil sa kanilang mga ambag sa iba’t ibang larangan ng siyensya at engineering.

Sa gagawing virtual Annual Scientific Conference at 88th General Membership Assembly sa Marso 10, tatanggapin nina Jose Wendell P. Capili mula sa College of Arts and Letters at nina Jose Ernie C. Lope at Betchaida D. Payot mula naman sa College of Science ang pagkilala mula sa DOST at National Research Council of the Philippines (NCRP).

Ayon sa UPD, kinilala si Capili dahil sa kanyang kontribusyon sa humanities, habang si Lope naman ay sa mathematical sciene at si Payot dahil sa earth and space sciences.

Bukod dito, nabatid pa na si Capili, na UP Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs at OIC Director of the UP System Media and Public Relations Office, ay may nabigyan na rin ng pagkilala mula sa Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards, Cultural Center of the Philippines at National Book Awards for Literature.

Habang si Lope, na UPD Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, ay naging first place sa 2002 Du Pont Talent Search for Young Scientists.

At si Payot naman, na miyembro ng Board of Trustees of the Geological Society of the Philippines, ay kabilang sa 2020 National Academy of Science and Technology Outstanding Young Scientists. Kabilang umano sa kanyang pag-aaral ang origin at formation ng mga igneous rock o tinatawag din na magmatic rock, mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas.