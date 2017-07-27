3 kawani ng DOF sinibak

Tatlong empleyado ng Department of Finance (DOF) ang sinibak dahil sa ‘grave misconduct at dishonesty’.

Sa inilabas na statement ni Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, ipinag-utos nito ang dismissal kina Tarlac Municipal Treasurer Nilda Salazar at Cebu Municipal Treasurer Wilfredo Alidon dahil sa umano’y ‘various offenses.’

Maliban sa dalawa, sinibak din ni Dominguez si Naime Ayuma, treasurer sa bayan ng Burdeos sa Quezon dahil naman sa ‘grave misconduct at dishonesty,’ na nag-ugat sa double reimbursement claims sa kanyang official travels.

“These series of directives were implemented by the DOF on orders of the Office of the Ombudsman, which had conducted separate investigations on the erring officials,” ayon pa sa ipinalabas na statement ng DOF.

Ayon sa DOF, posibleng makansela ang eligibility at mapatawan ng perpetual disqualification na magsilbi sa anumang opisina ng gobyerno si Ayuma matapos ibasura ng Office of the Ombudsman ang kanyang apela.