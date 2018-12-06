3 ka kadete sa ‘oral sex’ sa PNPA kinahanglang taktakon – Año

“Walang puwang sa Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) ang mga kadeteng baluktot mag-isip at lalong walang espasyo para sa mga baluktot na gawain. Even the President himself was appalled by what happened.”

Kini ang reaksyon ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año sa pagtangtang sa tulo ka kadete nga nalambigit sa hazing/sexual harassment sa akademya.

“PNPA is the ground zero of the formative years of our future law enforcers and such abuses among cadets will never be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly,” matud ni Año.

Matud sa DILG chief, angayan lang nga tangtagon ang tulo ka kadete ni PNPA Director, PCSupt. Jose Chiquito Malayo human kamapatud-i nga adunay ‘substantial evidence’ batok sa tulo ka kadete nga giingong gipugos nga gisugo ang ‘oral sex’ ang duha ka freshmen nga PNPA.

“Because of the gravity of the offense which is in violation of the New PNPA Cadet Guide, the three erring cadets deserve no less than dismissal from the cadetship program,” pagpasabot pa ni Año.

“We have already relieved the former PNPA head for command responsibility and now the dismissal of the three cadets. We hope that this will be the last of such an occurrence in the PNPA,” dugang pa sa opisyal sa DILG.