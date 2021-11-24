3 Fil-Am humakot ng nominasyon sa Grammy Awards

For the first time in music history, tatlong Filipino-American music artists ang humakot ng nominations sa 2022 Grammy Awards.

Una ay ang 18-year old na si Olivia Rodrigo na first Filipina and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all top categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Ito ay para sa debut album niya na Sour at sa hit single niya na “Driver’s License”. Kakapanalo lang ni Rodrigo bilang best new artist sa nakaraang American Music Awards.

Pangalawa ay ang Oscar and Grammy-winning Fil-Am na si H.E.R., na muling nakakuha ng walong nominations para sa kanyang album na Back Of My Mind at sa single niya na “Fight Fot You”.

At pangatlo ay ang Filipino-Chinese-African-American rapper na si Saweetie na nominated sa dalawang categories including Best New Artist para sa single niya na “Best Friend” mula sa debut studio album niya na Pretty Bitch Music.

Gaganapin ang 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony sa Cypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022. (Ruel Mendoza)