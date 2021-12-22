3 buwan na lang! Agwat sa bakuna booster pinaiksi

PINAIGSI na sa bagong polisiya ang pagitan nang pagbibigay booster sa mga nakakumpleto ng kanilang 2nd dose ng COVID-19 vaccine.

Ito ay matapos aprubahan ni Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III ang pagpapaiksi ng hanggang tatlong buwan matapos ang ikalawang dose o da­lawang buwan pagkatapos ng primary eligible dose ang pagitan kasunod ng pag-apruba ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ang pagpapaigsi nang pagitan ay epektibo, kahapon, Disyembre 22, 2021.

“We are exploring all possible options to safely mitigate the effects of more transmissible variants of COVID-19. The approval came at an opportune time as several countries also re-strategized in light of the Omicron and other COVID-19 variants that may emerge,” ayon kay Duque.

Gayunman ay sinabi ni Duque na dapat bigyan ng prayoridad ang pagbabakuna sa mga indibidwal na hindi pa bakunado.

“We call on our local government units to encourage their constituents to get vaccinated, especially the unvaccinated senior citizens and people with underlying medical conditions who are more vulnerable to having severe COVID-19. Ensuring enough coverage of the primary series while adhering to the minimum public health standards are crucial if we want to maintain low to minimal risk classification and have adequate health systems capacities especially during the holiday season.” dagdag ni Duque.

Samantala, sinabi ni Duque na hindi pa ini­rerekomenda ang pagtuturok ng booster sa mga kabataan nasa edad 12-17.

Sinabi ni Duque na mag-iisyu sila ng operational guidelines. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)