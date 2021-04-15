Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


3 aprub economic bill may 1M trabaho

News
By Abante News Online
Dagdag tulong para sa mabilis na pagbangon ng ekonomiya sa ilalim ng new normal ang tatlong panukalang batas na sinertipikahan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bilang urgent.

Partikular dito ang amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act and Retail Trade Liberalization Act.

Nabatid sa Kamara na sa pagpapatibay ng mga panukala ay katumbas ng dagdag na trabahong naghihintay para sa mga Pilipino.

“Ultimately, these new economic le­gislation mean more jobs. Companies will be enabled to hire back the millions who lost their jobs and to new hire more personnel as the recovery takes stronger hold,” ayon kay Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera, may-akda ng House bill 78 na siyang House version ng Senate bill 2094 o public Service act amendments. (Eralyn prado)

