295 counts ng rebelyon vs Maute recruiter

Patong-patong na kaso o 295 counts ng ‘inciting to rebellion’ ang isinampa laban sa isang babaeng inaresto dahil sa pagre-recruit sa Taguig City ng mga bagong miyembro ng Maute terror group na aatake sa Marawi City noong Oktubre.

Sa ipinalabas na resolusyon ng Department of Justice (DOJ), isasampa ang kaso laban Karen Aizha Hamidon sa Taguig City Regional Trial Court.

Bukod sa nabanggit na kaso sasampahan din si Hamidon ng kasong paglabag sa Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 kung saan inirekomenda ng DOJ ang piyansa na P20,000 para sa bawat isang kaso.

Nabatid sa DOJ na nakapagprisinta ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ng mga ebidensiya na naghihikayat ng rebelyon.

“Respondent’s acts of inciting others to commit rebellion was done by posting various messages through social media multiple times.

In sum, respondent should be charged for 295 counts of inciting to rebellion in violation of Article 138 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175,” base sa resolusyon.