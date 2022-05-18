29 EJK case walang testigo binasura ng DOJ

Inalis na ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang may 29 kaso ng extra-judicial killings (EJK) at torture sa mga kasong nirerebisa ng ahensiya.

Ayon kay Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, ito ay dahil sa kawalan ng mga testigo.

“Those were very old cases where no witnesses could be found despite diligent efforts of our special investigation teams. And there were many cases where the complainants desisted from pressing charges¬,” ayon kay Guevarra.

Dagdag ni Guevarra marami sa mga naunang mga kaso ay nasama sa Administrative Order No. 35 kung saan sa ilalim ng AO 35, ang Inter-Agency Committee on Extra-Legal Killings, Enforced Disappearances, Torture at iba pang Grave Violations ng Right to Life, Liberty and Security of Persons (IAC) ay binuo.

Ang pinakamatandang kaso ay nangyari noong 2002.

Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na 52 drug war case na negatibo sa gun powder nitrates ang mga suspek na inaakusahan na nanlaban. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)