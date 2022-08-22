28M estudyante‘wag pasaway sa health protocol – PBBM

Pinaalalahanan ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang lahat ng mga estudyante na mag-ingat at sumunod sa health protocols para makasigurong ligtas sa COVID-19.

Ito ang inihayag ng pangulo sa kanyang mensahe sa unang araw ng face-to face classes ng mga estudyante sa buong bansa kasabay ng opisyal na pagsisimula ng klase para sa school year 2022-2023.

Sinabi ng pangulo na dalawang taon ding hindi nakaapak sa mga paaralan ang mga estudyante dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic kaya mahalagang sumunod sa basic minimum health standards upang hindi makompromiso ang kalusugan.

“Since the threat of COVID-19 is still in our midst, it is important that our teachers and students continue to observe the minimum health protocols to ensure that they remain healthy while learning new things,” anang pangulo.

Naniniwala ang presidente na mas epektibo ang pag-aaral ng mga estudyante sa loob ng classroom kaysa sa mga bahay dahil nagkakaroon ng interaction sa kanilang mga guro at mga kaklase.

“I welcome the return of our children to full face-to-face clas­ses after two years of online learning due to the pandemic.It has always been my belief that learning will be more effective inside classrooms where students fully interact with their teachers and fellow students,” dagdag ng pangulo.

Kumpiyansa si Pangulong Marcos na sa ilalim ng pangangasiwa ni Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio bilang Department of Education secretary ay makakamit ng mga estudyante ang de-kalidad na edukasyong minimithi ng kanilang mga magulang.

“I have no doubt that with Vice President Inday Sara Duterte at the helm of the Department of Education, we can be sure that the more than 28.21 million students enrolled in the K-12 system will finally get the quality education that our parents want for their children,” wika ng pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)