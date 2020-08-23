257 OFW galing Uzbekistan nakauwi na

Naging matagumpay ang unang repatriation flight ng gobyerno para sa mga Pilipino sa Central Asia.

Ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Sabado, nauwi nila ang 257 overseas Filipino worker (OFW) mula sa Republic of Uzbekistan sa pamamagitan ng isang special chartered flight Sabado ng gabi.

Karamihan umano sa mga ito ay documented worker na nagtatrabaho sa iba’t ibang kompanya. Humiling ng repatriation ang mga Pinoy dahil sa takot na mahawa ng COVID-19 sa kani-kanilang trabaho.

Mahalaga para sa DFA ang naikasang pagpapauwi dahil walang embahada roon at nakasailalim sa total lockdown ang naturang ibang bansa.

“To understand the importance of this flight is to be reminded of the difficult conditions under which this special flight was mounted. The Philippines does not have an embassy, let alone an honorary consulate in Uzbekistan. In addition, there is a total lockdown. This means commercial flights are also prohibited,” ani DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola sa isang pahayag.

“A big part of the success is attributable to our kababayans themselves. Their leaders ensured adherence to the repatriation plan as well as compliance with the Philippine and Uzbek governments’ health and quarantine protocols,” dagdag niya. (SDC)