24 ka ‘solvent boys’ napahuman sa PDEA
Baynte kuwatro ka mga bata ang gisikop sa paggamit og solvent ang naluwas, ug gipaubos ug ilang nahuman ang programang “Sagip Batang Solvent” sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Matud ni PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino nga ang unang batch sa mga graduating street children gihatagan ug certificates og medal sa gihmong seremonyas sa PSBS reformation center niadtong Miyerkoles, Oktubre 23 sa Clemente Subdivision, Barangay San Agustin, Novaliches, Quezon City.
“Like a proud parent, PDEA is happy to see these children finished the full route of a 14-week reformation intervention program. All the hard work, time and resources spent make it all worth it,” matud ni Aquino. (jess campos)