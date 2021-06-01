21 NPA sumuko

SUMUKO ang nasa 21 dating miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA) kasunod ng matagumpay na negosasyon ng pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng 6th Infantry Division at Lebak Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (Lebak MTF-ELCAC).

Sumuko sila kahapon sa Municipal Hall ng Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Sinabi ni Colonel Eduardo Gubat, Commander ng 603rd Infantry Brigade, na ang mga sumukong rebelde ay pinangungunahan ni Ariel Odas Apang @ TATS, CO ng Dragon Fruit Platoon, East Daguma Front, kasama ang 20 pang ibang miyembro ng platoon.

Dinala at isinuko rin nila ang 21 armas, mga bala at war materials.

“The mass surrender of the NPA rebels is a result of the relentless efforts of the 603rd Infantry Brigade in partnership with the Local Government Unit of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; member agencies of the Lebak MTF-ELCAC; and the community itself,” sinabi ni Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander ng JTF Central at 6th Infantry Division. (Kiko Cueto)