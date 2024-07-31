Maroons, Bulldogs naghahasa sa Korea

PAREHONG dumating sa South Korea ang magkalaban na eskuwelahan sa UAAP na University of the Philippines at National University nitong Linggo.

Dumayo ang Fighting Maroons at Bulldogs sa ibang bansa para makipaglaro ng tuneup games bilang preparasyon sa darating na UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament sa Setyembre.

Mananatili ang UP hanggang Agosto 9 habang kinabukasan naman ang balik ng NU.

Habang nasa Korea ang UP at NU ay pareho nilang haharapin ang Korean Basketball League teams at universities para mailabas ang kanilang talento at maging handa sa UAAP Season 87.

Nakopo ng Fighting Maroons ang second place nakaraang season habang lumanding sa third place ang Bulldogs.

Ipaparada ni UP coach Goldwin Monteverde sina senior JD Cagulangan, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon at Terrence Fortea, kasama ang sophomore na si Francis Lopez at transferee na sina Gani Stevens at Dikachi Udodo.

Ibabangga naman ni Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa sina senior Jake Figueroa, Jolo Manansala at Steve Nash Enriquez.

Mga bagong recruit din ang NU na sina Vince Reyes at Tebol Garcia mula sa Adamson high school.

Nakitaan naman ng saya si UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (UP OASD) Director Bo Perasol sa pag-umento ng Fighting Maroons sa loob at labas ng court.

“JJ Atencio is like a father figure to the boys. We are really grateful for his generosity and help in our overseas training camps. More than that, we are extremely blessed to have him as a partner in guiding the players and looking after them beyond the corners of the basketball court,” saad ni Perasol. (Elech Dawa)