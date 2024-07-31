Maja, Rambo Bali wedding, isang taon na

Ang bilis talaga ng paglipas ng mga araw, ha!

Aba, ‘yung kasal pala nina Maja Salvador at Rambo Nuñez sa The Apurva Kempinski Bali sa Bali, Indonesia ay nakaisang taon na, ha!

July 31, 2023 nga ang destination wedding na iyon nina Maja, Rambo.

At sa Instagram, nag-post ng madamdaming pagbati ang nanay ni Rambo, si Ms. Marilen Nuñez.

“Dear Rambo and Maja,

“Happy 1st wedding anniversary! As you celebrate today, I am filled with joy and gratitude for the beautiful family you are building together. The arrival of Maria is a testament to the love and commitment you both share and what a beautiful gift to the family.

“You are truly blessed and I pray that you continue to put your family first, always keeping God at the center of your lives. May your love for each other grow stronger each day, and may you find joy in the journey of parenthood.

“Cherish every moment, support each other unconditionally, and never forget the love that brought you together. You have created a beautiful foundation, and I am so proud of the family you are becoming.

“Please know that I will always be here to support you, offering my prayers, love and guidance whenever you need it.

“With all my love and blessings,

“Mom/Oma (with 3 red hearts emoji).”

Pero siyempre, bago ang destination wedding nina Maja, Rambo sa Bali ay nagkaroon na muna sila ng civil wedding sa Grand Hyatt Manila noong February 14, 2023.

Nasa Canada pa ngayon sina Maja at Rambo kasama ang baby nilang si Maria.

Bongga! (Jun Lalin)