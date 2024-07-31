Super pasalamat si ACT-CIS partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo sa Indian-based na Apollo Hospital dahil sa matagumpay na liver transplant sa may 150 batang Filipino na may biliary atresia sa isang programa nitong Miyerkules sa Makati Shangri-La.

Si Tulfo ang panauhing pandangal sa isinagawang programa ng pasasalamat nitong Miyerkules sa naturang hotel sa Makati na pinangunahan ng mga opisyal ng Apollo Hospital.

Sa kanyang talumpati, personal na pinasalamatan ni Tulfo ang Apollo Hospital na naging parte ng kanyang adhikain na makatulong at makapagpagaling ng mga batang may biliary atresia.

“In my personal capacity and through my advocacy, I have been blessed with the opportunity to directly impact lives by sending individuals, especially children, to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India for live-saving liver transplant,” ani Tulfo sa kanyang speech.

Si Cong. Tulfo ang personal na tumulong at nagpadala sa New Delhi, India sa 60 mga bata o sanggol na mayroong biliary atresia para sa kanilang “life-saving” liver transplant.

“Sending dozens of Filipino babies to receive live-saving transplants has been one of the most fulfilling endeavors of my life,” ani Tulfo.

“These children, who have faced the bleakest of prognoses, now have the opportunity to grow, learn, and experience the joys of life. Their recovery is not just a testament to medical expertise but also to the unwavering spirit of their families who never gave up hope,” dagdag ni Tulfo.

Dagdag pa niya: “Today, as we celebrate these miraculous recoveries, we must also acknowledge the dedicated medical professionals at Apollo Hospital. Their expertise, compassion, and commitment have been instrumental in these successful transplants. They are true heroes, working tirelessly to save lives and bring joy to families from across the globe.”

Sa mga nagdaang taon ang Apollo Hospital ay nag-aalok ng life-saving liver transplant susrgeries sam ga bata, na karamihan ay mula sa Pilipinas. Sa pakikipagtulungan ng mga may mga mabubuting puso at mga kilalang pilantropo na katulad ni Rep. Tulfo matagumpay na naisasagawa ang delikadong liver transplant sa mga batang Filipino.

Ang naturang programa ay napagtagumpayan dahil sa bisyon ni Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman at Founder ng Apollo Group ad Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson. Kasama rin sila Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director at Dr. Neerav Goyal, chief Liver Transplant and HPB Surgeon, na siya ring namuno sa surgical team.