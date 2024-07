Dalawang sektor ng ekonomiya ang hindi pa rin nakakabangon mula sa epekto ng COVID-10 pandemic.

Ito ay ang mining at quarrying pati na ang real estate, ayon kay National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan sa kanyang pagharap sa Senado nitong Martes.

“All the sectors of the economy have already surpassed their pre-pandemic levels as of the 1st quarter of 2024,” saad ni Balisacan. “Only mining and pro­perty, which account for 6.4 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product, have yet to fully recover.”

Sa kabila nito, binanggit ng NEDA chief na ang gross domestic product (GDP) ng bansa sa unang quarter ng 2024 ay mas angat kumpara noong bago nanalasa ang pandemya.

“Real GDP per capita picked up to 4.8 percent in the 1st quarter of 2024 from 4.6 percent in the 4th quarter of 2023. This now places us to over 10 percent higher than our pre-pandemic levels. So it took us more than 3 years 2021, 2022, 2023 to exceed by 10 percent the levels that we had pre-pandemic,” paglalahad ni Balisacan.

“Remember, 2020 we’re practically shut down; 2021 partially opened; 2022 that’s when we sped up the opening of the economy. That’s essentially it and then of course it slowed down in 2023,” paliwanag pa niya.