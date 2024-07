Pinasaringan at tinawag na ‘childish tantrums’ si Vice President Sara Duterte kaugnay sa inilabas na open letter kay Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rommel Marbil.

Binatikos ni San Jose del Monte Rep. Rida Robes ang Bise Presidente makaraang kastiguhin nito ang PNP sa pagbabawas sa kanyang security detail.

“Truth is often surrounded by a bodyguard of lies, says a famous saying. In the case of the VP’s childish tantrums against the move to reduce, by little, her garrison of guards, she has muddled the issue, supplanting facts with theatrics,” sabi ni Rep. Robes.

“The truth is her security contingent dwarfs the number of policemen assigned to cities. The COA (Commission on Audit) says so in its latter report,” pagbibigay-diin ng mambabatas.

Sa 2022 annual audit report ng COA sa Office of the Vice President, may 433 security personnel ang idineploy para lamang kay Duterte, tumaaas ng 455 percent mula sa security detail ng kanyang predecessor.

“What is also undeniable is that she has number of bodyguards more than all previous VPs of the land combined,” ani Rep. Robles.

“Some VPs had a protective detail that can fit in van. Hers would need three Airbus planes filled to the rafters,” ayon kay Rep. Robles.

Kinuwestiyon din niya ang patuloy na paggiit ng Bise Presidente sa pagkakaroon ng “layer and layer of security blanket, to move around surrounded by a phalanx of guards.”

“Volume is what distinguishes a protective detail from a private army, and her insistence to have a battalion of guards betrays her real motive,” anang mambabatas.