USA tinambakan Serbia! Kahit kulang sa praktis, Kevin Durant sumabog

HALOS perpekto mula sa field sina Kevin Durant at LeBron James at sinagasaan ng Team USA si Nikola Jokic at Serbia 110-84 sa umpisa ng kani-kanilang kampanya sa 2024 Paris Olympics sa Villeneuve-D’Ascq, France nitong Linggo. (Lunes sa Pilipinas)

Garahe sa limang tuneup games dahil sa calf injury si Durant, tumikada ng 8 of 9 mula sa field tungo sa 23 points. Tumapos si LeBron ng 21 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists. Combined 18 of 22 ang shooting ng dalawa.

“It feels good to make some shots,” bida ni Durant, pasok ang unang walong tira. “Everybody played their role pretty well tonight and my role was to come in and make some space for the team – glad I was able to knock some down.”

Bumakas ng 15 si Jrue Holiday, 12 kay Devin Booker at tig-11 sina Anthony Edwards at Steph Curry sa unang laro sa paghahabol ng Americans ng fifth straight Olympic gold sa men’s basketball.

“Whatever it takes,” giit ni James. “It’s going to be somebody different every day. And we have that type of firepower.”

Namusyaw ang 20 points ni three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic sa Serbia, silver medalists noong 2023 FIBA World Cup sa Manila. Umayuda ng 14 si Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Na-outscore ng Americans ang Serbians 54-27 sa labas ng 3-point line.

Balik sa Miyerkoles ang USA laban sa upset-conscious South Sudan, toka ng Serbia ang Puerto Rico.

Inumpisahan ng Serbs ang laro 10-2, mula roon ay puro US na 108-74. (Vladi Eduarte)