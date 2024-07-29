Dating coach Norman Black aprubado 4-point shot ng PBA

WALANG nakikitang problema si grand slam coach Norman Black sa bagong rule ng PBA na four-point shot.

Susubukan ng liga ang bagong 27-foot distance sa Season 49-opening Governors Cup na sisiklab sa August 18.

“I don’t think it will be used the way it was used in the All-Star (Game) where guys just go yanking up and trying to get up as many points as possible,” ani Black, dating coach na consultant na ngayon ng Meralco, sa Power & Play ni Noli Eala.

Mga coaches pa rin umano ang rerenda sa players nila kung bibitaw ng apat na piye pa ang layo mula sa tradisyunal na 3-point line.

“It may come down to the team down by four, you have a chance to tie the game,” paliwanag ng 1989 grand slam coach sa San Miguel Beer. “Because you have a four-point shot, a last-second shot, you have no other choice because you’re out there anyway.”

Hindi naman daw basta-basta titira ng 4-pointer ang mga kilalang snipers kung hindi kailangan.

“You also have to understand there are some guys shooting over 40 percent from the PBA, but that’s their distance,” dagdag ni Black. “Their distance is not to move out four more feet.”

Sa practice facilities ng teams, naglagay na ng 27-foot line para magamay ng kanilang shooters.

Ilan sa mga kilalang may range na sa ganu’ng distansiya sina Paul Lee ng Magnolia, Robert Bolick ng NLEX, Allein Maliksi ng Bolts, Marcio Lassiter ng SMB. (Vladi Eduarte)