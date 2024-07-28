Tyus Jones irerekado kina Kevin Durant, Devin Booker

NILAMBAT ng Phoenix Suns si Tyus Jones at binigyan ng isang taong kontrata.

Nagdagdag ng tao sa backcourt ang Suns pampatibay sa All-Star trio nina Kevin Durant, Devin Booker at Bradley Beal.

Purong shooter ang tatlo, nawalan ng lehitimong point ang Phoenix.

Papasok na sa kanyang 10th season sa NBA si Jones, nitong 2023-24 ay nasa Washington Wizards at nag-average ng 12.0 points, 7.3 assists.

Ayon sa ESPN nitong Sabado, veterans minimum lang ang kayang ihatag ng

Suns kay Jones.

“The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family – beginning with the way (governor) Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how coach (Mike Budenholzer) showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard,” litanya ni Jones via ESPN.

Sa Minnesota Timberwolves nagsimula ang career ni Jones, 28, noong 2015-19. Napunta siya sa Memphis Grizzlies bago nalipat sa Washington.(Vladi Eduarte)