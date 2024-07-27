Hinimok ni dating Presidential Anti-Graft Commission (PAGC) commissioner si Atty. Nick Conti, ang Senado, House of Representatives at ang Commission on Audit na magsagawa ng komprehensibong pagsusuri sa lahat ng flood control projects.

“This call comes in response to the recent state of calamity declared in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to massive flooding. Despite substantial budget allocations for flood mitigation, the persistent flooding problems highlight severe inefficiencies and possible corruption,” apela ni Conti, na CEO rin ng Capstone Intel Corp.

“People pay taxes in exchange for government programs and services, including safety and security during calamities such as typhoons and widespread flooding. However, the public’s trust is undermined when these services fail to deliver, especially given the significant funds allocated for flood control,” dagdag nito.

Nitong 2024, iminungkahi ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ang P245 bilyon na badyet para sa flood control projects.

Ang panukalang badyet na ito ay sumusunod sa badyet na P185 bilyon noong 2023, na nagpapakita ng patuloy na pinansyal na pangako ng gobyerno sa pagtugon sa mga isyu sa pagbaha. Sa kabila nito, patuloy pa ring binabaha at apektado ang maraming lugar, na nagdudulot ng pagkawala ng ilang buhay at pagkasira ng mga ari-arian.

Ayon kay Conti, ang laganap na pagbaha sa mga lugar tulad ng Quezon City, Mandaluyong, at Maynila ay nakikitaan ng maling pamamahala at posibleng koropsiyon sa loob ng mga proyektong ito.

“Due to the improper use and allocation of funds for flood control caused by corruption and substandard projects, taxpayers are short-changed,” dagdag pa ng dating opisyal.

Ang maling paggamit ng pondo ay resulta rin aniya sa hindi sapat na imprastruktura na hindi nakakaprotekta nang maayos sa publiko.

“What is worse is that despite the allocated funds to prevent flooding, these funds are not used properly. Consequently, taxpayers’ money is again used for the calamity fund and rehabilitation. This misuse of funds results in taxpayers bearing the burden thrice: paying for ineffective flood control projects, incurring personal losses, and funding the calamity response and rehabilitation efforts,” aniya pa.