Manny Pacquiao super liyamado maagaw korona ni Mario Barrios

MALAKI ang tsansa na mapasakamay ng nag-iisang eight-division world champion na si Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao ang World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight title sa unang pagkakataon sa oras na maisakatuparan ang nilulutong laban kontra kay reigning titlist Mario “El Azteca” Barrios sa Nobyembre o Disyembre.

Mahigit tatlong taon ang nakararaan nang huling beses sumalang sa professional fight ang future Hall of Famer laban kay Yordenis “54 Milagros” Ugas na nagresulta sa pagkatalo sa 12-round unanimous decision para sa World Boxing Association (WBA) (Super) 147-pound title noong Agosto 21, 2021 sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Barrios is definitely the target for the comeback fight,” pag-amin ni MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons sa Boxingscene.com. “It’s a 50-50 fight but a very winnable fight for Manny. Barrios is the perfect fighter. He has the right style because he’s there to be hit and he brings it. He wants to mix it up.”

Nakatakda munang sumabak ang Filipino boxing legend sa isang three-minute, three-round boxing exhibition bout kontra dating K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo sa 152-pound boxing match ngayong Linggo sa RIZIN 3 card na gaganapin sa Super Saitma Arena sa Saitma, Japan.

Matapos ang naturang exhibition match ay nakatakdang puntiryahin ng kampo ni Pacquiao ang laban kay Barrios na inamin ng trainer ng Mexican-American na si Bob Santos na sa darating na tagtuyot gaganapin ang world title fight.

Inihayag ni Santos na tatanggapin nila ang laban at sinabing malapit sa katotohanan na mangyayari ang tapatan, lalo pa’t may basbas ni WBC President Jose Sulaiman ang comeback fight ni Pacman kontra Barrios.

“Over the next month or so, we’ll either be able to make the fight or won’t. It’s very important to get a fight in by December. This is a very important time right now. We have a very short window. This could be the last year because Manny might run for office next year in the Philippines,” eksplika ni Gibbons.

“Manny is like a fine bottle of wine and getting better and better as he ages. He hasn’t lost his speed, power or passion. He loves to fight. If I didn’t think he could fight at the highest level, I would advise him against it and to do something else.” (Gerard Arce)