Ilang araw bago mag-Olympics, Levi Ruivivar inatake ng allergy

SINUMPONG ang Filipino-American gymnast na si Levi Jung Ruivivar ng kanyang sakit na allergy ilang araw bago ang opening ceremony kaninang madaling araw (Sabado sa Pilipinas) ng 2024 Paris Olympics na gaganapin sa ilog ng Seine.

Base sa kanyang mahabang social media post, sinabi ni Ruivivar na naganap ang insidente noong Lunes kung saan naglalakad ito bilang parte ng kanyang evening walk nang biglang sumumpong ang kanyang allergy.

“Hi Everyone, I just wanted to inform you all about a medical incident that took place this week‼️,” sabi ng 18-anyos na si Ruivivar, na isa sa apat na gymnast na magrerepresenta sa Pilipinas sa kada apat na taong torneo na gaganapin sa Paris, France.

“This Monday I was taking an evening walk when I began to have an anaphylactic reaction. I didn’t ingest tree nuts (to which I am allergic) or suffer from a bug bite, but for some reason I suffered from a severe allergic reaction,” post ng Los Angeles, California-based na gymnast.

“When I got back to my room called my parents and got help from my roommate Aleah to find the medical emergency clinic in the Village. On the way to the treatment center my allergy symptoms escalated rapidly and my breathing became significantly labored, my throat began to constrict, my chest was itching, and I had severe swelling,” sabi pa nto.

“It got to the point where I needed to use my EpiPen and I self-injected it on the way to the clinic. Despite some initial difficulties I was able to find and make it to the medical hospital with the help of my coach, Aleah, Mrs. Cynthia, and the other staff members. Upon arrival I got the proper medical treatment I needed and was taken well care of,” ayon pa sa produkto ng Standford Cardinals University.

“I just want to let everyone know that I am 100 percent safe and healthy. My muscles are fatigued and it definitely took a toll on my body, but I am doing everything I can to recovery and perform at my best possible level. I am slowly progressing back into routines; I will be competing at this Olympic Games and I am beyond grateful to everyone that helped me through this incident.” (Lito Oredo)