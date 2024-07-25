Sa gitna ng pananalasa ng Bagyong Carina na nagpalakas sa habagat, naglungsad ng tanggapan ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at ng Tingog Partylist ng relief operations upang tulungan ang libu-libong naapektuhan ng masamang panahon sa Metro Manila at mga karatig lugar.

Pinangunahan nina Speaker Romualdez at Reps. Yedda K. Romualdez at Jude Acidre ng Tingog Partylist ang mga relief operation kung saan nasa 20,000 food packs ang target na unang maipamigay. Kinuha ng pondo sa Disaster Relief Funds ni Speaker Romualdez.

“The government, under the leadership of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., has shown its commitment and dedication to responding to the needs of the people during this calamity,” ani Speaker Romualdez, lider ng Kamara de Representantes na mayroong mahigit 300 kinatawan.

Sinabi ni Speaker Romualdez na pumunta si Pangulong Marcos sa tanggapan ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) upang bantayan ang kalagayan ng iba’t ibang lugar na naapektuhan ng bagyo at tiyakin ang magkaka-ugnay na hakbang ng gobyerno sa pagsaklolo sa mga nangangailangan.

“The President’s hands-on approach highlights the administration’s commitment to disaster response and resilience, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in times of crisis,” sabi ni Speaker.

Ayon kay House Deputy Secretary General Sofonias “Ponyong” P. Gabonada naghanda sila ng kabuuang 20,000 relief food packs na may lamang tatlong kilong bigas, mga de lata, kape at iba pa.

Sinabi naman ni Acidre na pumunta ang tanggapan ng Office of the Speaker at Tingog Partylist sa Malanday Elementary School sa Marikina upang maghatid ng 1,600 hot meals at inuming tubig.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang luto. From 1,600 hot meals, we are eyeing 5,000 hot meals,” sabi ni Acidre.

Ayon kay Gabonada nagsimula silang maghanda ng mga food pack noon pang Sabado alinsunod sa utos ni Speaker Romualdez.

“We are currently doing delivery in different areas in Metro Manila, particularly in Quezon City, Manila and Marikina. We are sourcing out also food packs directly from the source like grocery stores near the affected areas to cut delivery time and for quicker response to the needs of the affected communities,” sabi ni Gabonada.

Ayon naman kay Rep. Yedda Romualdez ang relief operation ay ginawa upang tulungan ang gobyerno.

“The focus is on addressing both immediate needs and long-term recovery, with particular attention given to vulnerable populations who have been most affected by the heavy rains and flooding,” sabi ni Rep. Yedda Romualdez.

“Our teams have been and will be deployed to the hardest-hit areas to deliver aid. Hindi pa lang kami makapasok sa mga apektadong lugar kasi hindi pa humihinto ang malakas ng ulan pero gagawin namin ito pag pwede na,” saad pa ng lady solon.

Binigyan-diin ni Acidre ang kahalagahan na sama-samang pagtutulungan upang mabawasan ang epekto ng kalamidad.

“The spirit of bayanihan is evident in the collective efforts of volunteers, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector partners who have come together to support relief operations,” sabi ni Acidre.

“We stand ready to respond to any challenges that may arise, ensuring that our communities receive the support they need to recover and rebuild. Together, we will overcome this crisis and emerge stronger as a nation,” dagdag pa nito.