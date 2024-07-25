Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Hulyo 26, 2024 – Biyernes

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 4 High Intensity, 8 Bread N Butter, 3 Raining In Manila, 7 Winter’s Furry

R02 – 6 SummerLin, 8 Take A Chance, 3 Mustang Sally, 5 Rocking Bell

R03 – 9 Bright Mind, 4 Lemon Bell, 2 Magnolia Ashley, 6 Golden Buzzer

R04 – 3 Noh Sen Young Yana, 5 High Quality, 2 Port Kennedy, 7 Paramount

R05 – 7 Keep The Jade, 4 Unafraid, 5 Dynamic Dyna, 2 Bullet

R06 – 1 Piece Of Cake/Sun Moon Lake, 11 High Honours, 6 Star Of The Future, 2 I’ll Be There

R07 – 2 HeroesDelNinetySix/Animo La Salle, 1 Thriller, 9 Biglang Buhos, 3 Streisand

Solo Pick: High Intensity, Noh Sen Young Yana

Longshot: Bright Mind