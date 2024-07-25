Inilabas ni dating Senador Antonio Trillanes IV ang listahan ng mga dati at kasalukuyang opisyal ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na umano’y ikinokonsidera ngayong suspek sa International Criminal Court (ICC) case laban kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte.

“The following former and active PNP officials are now considered as suspects in the ICC case against Duterte,” ani Trillanes sa kanyang pinost sa X, (dating Twitter) nitong Huwebes.

Kabilang aniya sa listahan ang mga dating Philippine National Police (PNP) chief na sina Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa at Oscar Albayalde.

Kasama rin sa tinuturing na suspek sina Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., dating chief ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ng PNP at ngayon ay acting area commander ng Northern Luzon; Edilberto Leonardo, dating commissioner ng National Police Commission; at Eleazar Mata, dating PNP chief intelligence officer.

Ipinakita rin ng dating senador ang kopya ng dokumento mula sa The Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) ng ICC. Binanggit pa nito na kapag tinuring na suspek, sila ay maaring makasama sa iisyuhan ng warrant of arrest.

Base sa dokumentong pinost ni Trillanes, ang OTP, sa ilalim ng Article 54 (1) ng Rome Statute, ay obligadong magsagawa ng imbestigasyon na sasakop sa lahat ng “facts and evidence.”

“This includes providing individuals under suspicion of crimes to provide their version of events. In this context, the OTP has reasonable grounds to believe that the following retired and serving members of the PNP have committed crimes within the jurisdiction of the OTP,” ayon sa dokumento.

Iniimbestigahan ng ICC ang mga alegasyon na nakagawa ng “crimes against humanity” si ex-President Duterte sa kanyang war on drugs campaign na kumitil sa buhay ng higit 6,000 drug suspect sa opisyal na tala ng PNP. (Issa Santiago)