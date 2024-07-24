Eraserheads bibida sa San Diego Comic-Con

Ang bongga lang ng tsikang ipinarating sa amin ng kampo ni Ely Buendia at ng Eraserheads, ha!

Ang ‘Combo on the Run’ docu-feature trailer kasi nila ay nakatakdang mag-premiere sa San Diego Comic-Con on July 26.

Tsika nila, “The trailer for new documentary feature ‘Eraserheads: Combo on the Run’ will have its world premiere on July 26 at the San Diego Comic-Con, ‘the largest convention of its kind in the world’ (Forbes), which transitioned from specialist comic-book, sci-fi, and fantasy hub to mammoth multi-genre gathering since its inception in 1970.”

Sabi nga, sakalam (malakas) pa rin talaga ang Eraserheads dahil pati ang docu-feature trailer nila ay sa San Diego Comic-Con unang mapapanood, ha!

Iba talaga ang grupo ni Ely.

In fairness, pati naman shows nila sa Pilipinas at iba’t ibang mga bansa ay palaging dinudumog, ha!

Sabi nga, itong trailer premiere nila ay tiyak ding dudumugin sa San Diego Comic-Con.

Anyway, ang ‘Eraserheads: Combo on the Run’ is written and directed by Maria Diane Ventura. It will be her first feature since 2021’s much-lauded ‘Deine Farbe’ (Best German Feature, Berlin Festival; Best Director, International Film Festival Manhattan).

Anyway, ang Eraserheads ay binubuo nina Ely, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro, at Raymund Marasigan, at ang ‘Huling El Bimbo’ world tour nila ay namamayagpag sa US at Canada.

Ipi-feature rin sila sa SDCC-exclusive issue of hit Filipino-American indie comic na ‘The Legendary Lumpia Squad’. At heto pa, a panel dedicated to the ‘Lumpia universe’ is also scheduled on July 26, 7-8pm, at Room 6 BCF of the San Diego Convention Center. Si Ely mismo will grace the panel kasama ang Lumpia Squad creator na si Patricio Ginesla, pati ang legendary artist na si Whilce Portacio (X-Men, Stone).

At siyempre the next day ay darating din si Ely sa exclusive autograph signing.

For sure darating ang Eraserheads fans, supporters sa San Diego Comic-Con.

Bongga! (Jun Lalin)