Nagulo umano ang mga politiko na umaasa sa perang ibibigay ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) para pondohan ang kanilang kampanya sa paparating na eleksiyon.

Ito ang sinabi ni Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers matapos i-ban ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang POGO sa kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) noong Lunes.

“We lawmakers laud President BBM’s decision to immediately ban POGO operations in the country. The various social harm brought by POGO to us far outweighs the little economic contributions they made to our economy,” sabi ni Barbers.

“All those POGO workers who violated our laws should not be left unpunished,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon kay Barbers ang pag-ban sa POGO ay hindi nangangahulugan na pababayaan na lamang ang mga POGO worker na lumabag sa batas kaya dapat kumilos ang iba’t ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno gaya ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Justice, Bureau of Immigration, Anti-Money Laundering Council at Department of Labor and Employment.

“Aside from illegal drugs and money laundering activities, what the Filipino society saw from these POGO operations were various criminal activities, and they include wire fraud, investment scams, kidnapping, murder, prostitution, human trafficking, among others,” sabi ng solon.

“We should not just let go of these POGOs. We should also investigate deep, prosecute and jail all their workers who committed various crimes. They all deserve appropriate punishment under our laws,” dagdag pa ni Barbers.

Sinabi ni Barbers na gumamit ng pera ang mga Chinese national upang mapaikutan ang batas ng Pilipinas para palabasin na sila ay mga Pilipino upang makabili ng mga ari-arian gaya ng ginawa ng isang Willie Ong, na iniuugnay sa pagpasok ng nakumpiskang 560 kilo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P3.6 bilyon.

Ayon kay Barbers ipagpapatuloy ng kanyang komite ang imbestigasyon laban kay Willie Ong at mga kasabwat nito.