May mabubuting kalooban: Martin, Piolo, Belle tumulong sa charity fundraiser

Sina Martin Nievera, Piolo Pascual, at Belle Mariano ang mga Kapamilya stars na bumida sa 40th London Barrio Fiesta.

Kasabay rin ng event na iyon ang selebrasyon ng 30th anniversary ng TFC (The Filipino Channel).

Nakausap namin si Ms. Rose Eclarinal, ang senior correspondent ng ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau at naikuwentong nainterbyu nina sina Martin, Piolo at Belle.

Kuwento sa amin ni Rose, “They are phenomenal, very professional, a total performer and entertaining as expected. That’s why they have the support of our kababayans around the world.

“Martin was feeling under the weather but he still delivered the best he could give.

“Piolo revealed in my interview the next project he wanted to do. He talked about his personal life and bit and his stint with TFC as it celebrates 30 years.

“Belle was a delight to interview, she was candid and sweet. Polite and gracious. Hindi siya feeling entitled. She complimented my necklace, so I knew she was into fashion.

“They attended the charity gala fundraiser for Philippine Centre. It’s not part of their itinerary, but they opted to attend to help raise money for the charitable projects of TFC.”

Katuwa na si Rose na mismo ang nagkuwento na maganda ang naging experiences niya kina Martin, Piolo, Belle.

So nice rin na um-attend pa sila sa charity gala fundraiser kahit hindi naman kasama ang event na iyon sa commitments nila sa London, ha!

Bongga! (Jun Lalin)