Nonito Donaire gustong makipagsapakan sa legend

HINAMON ni dating four-division world titlist Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire ang kapwa niya legendary boxer at future Hall of Famer na si Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez ng Nicaragua sa kahit anong timbang.

Kasalukuyang parehong sumasabak sa bantamweight division sina Donaire at Gonzalez, kung saan hindi pinalad ang Filipino-American na magtagumpay sa magkasunod na world title fight laban kina undefeated Japanese at two-time undisputed champ Naoya “Monster” Inoue at Mexican Alexandro Santiago para sa WBC 118-pound belt, habang wagi naman sa kanyang 118-lb debut si Gonzalez laban kay Rober Barrera sa 10th round technical knockout.

“Hopefully, it is a fight we can make happen. In my last two fights, I haven’t done anything great. So maybe they are willing to face me this time,” saad ni Donaire. “I’m a big believer in my capabilities, and he is too. That’s why I’m saying this is a fight that needs to happen, and it will be an exciting one at that.”

Mag-iisang taon nang bakante sa laban ang 41-anyos na tubong Talibon, Bohol na kasalukuyang naninirahan sa Las Vega, Nevada matapos matalo kay Santiago sa 12-round unanimous decision noong Hulyo 29 sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas.

Bukas si Donaire (42-8, 28 KOs) na kaharapin ang Nicaraguan boxer sa mas mababang division kung kinakailangan, mangyari lamang ang inaasam na tapatan sa dating four-division champ.

Minsang naghari sa super flyweight si Donaire, kabilang ang flyweight at junior featherweight, habang kinuha naman ni Gonzalez ang strawweight, junior fly, flyweight at junior bantamweight belts.

“I’m good with that if he’s good with that. If not, we’ll make something that he’s comfortable with,” pahayag ni Donaire.

“This is a fun fight. This is what I’m all about. We’re about the same age or maybe I’m a little bit older, but ultimately, we’ve done our job and showcased our ability throughout the years. I think it’s something that neither of us has any advantage on. I think this is something that can be a terrific fight.” (Gerard Arce)