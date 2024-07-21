Kasabay ng ikatlong ng State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ay ang pagbubukas ng third regular session ng 19th Congress.

Ilan sa priority measures na kasama sa common legislative agenda ng Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council o LEDAC ng kasalukuyang administrasyon na layong makapagbigay ng magandang buhay sa mga Pinoy ay naaksyunan.

Swak sa top priority bills ng Kongreso ay ang sumusunod:

* Reforms to Philippine capital markets

* Archipelagic sea lanes act

* Amendments to the right-of-way act

* Excise tax on single-use plastics

* rationalization of the mining fiscal regime

* Amendments to the electric power industry reform act (EPIRA)

* Department of Water Resources

* Create more act

* Amendments to the foreign investors’ long-term lease act

* Amendments to the rice tariffication law

Nitong Hunyo batay sa ika-lima at pinakahuling LEDAC meeting ni PBBM at ng dalawang lider ng kapulungan na sina Senate

President Chiz Escudero at House Speaker Martin Romualdez, 17 mula sa 59 LEDAC bills ang naipasa at ganap ng batas.

Tatlo sa mga ito ang hindi pa naipapasa at natitirang priority measures kabilang na ang amendments to the agrarian reform law at ang mga nasa top priority measure ng ledac na amendments of the foreign investors long-term lease act at ang epira law.

Samantala, tiniyak naman ni Romualdez ang commitment ng Kamara sa pagpapasa ng lahat ng panukalang batas na babanggitin ni PBBM sa kanyang ikatlong SONA.