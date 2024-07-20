Nilagdaan ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang batas upang labanan ang pagsirit ng online scam at mabigyan ng proteksiyon ang mga Pinoy sa mga mambubudol online.

Nakapaloob ito sa Republic Act 12010 o ang Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) na nilagdaan ni Pangulong Marcos sa Malacañang nitong Sabado, kasabay ang Republic Act 12009 o ang New Government Procurement Act.

Sa ilalim ng AFASA, pinaparusahan din dito ang money muling activities (isang uri ng money laundering), social engineering schemes, economic sabotage, at iba pang aktibidad na may kinalaman sa financial accounts.

Pahihintulutan dito ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) na siyasatin ang mga financial account na pinaghihinalaang sangkot sa ilegal na gawain.

“This is essential in this time as cybercriminals use technology to defraud fellow Filipinos — causing not only personal economic loss through them but also a loss of trust in financial institutions,” paliwanag ni Pangulong Marcos.

“It will protect our people from falling prey to perpetrators who target their banks and e-wallet accounts…I hope that, through this law, we can deter the majority of the financial scams that we have been seeing while at the same time fostering greater trust in our digitization efforts,” dugtong pa niya.

Nagpasalamat naman si Pangulong Marcos sa Senado at Kamara de Representantes sa pagpapatibay ng AFASA.

“With you as partners in improving government and uplifting the lives of our people, I’m confident that we will achieve a more inclusive, just, and resilient society,” saad ni Marcos.

Suportado naman ng BSP ang pagpapairal ng AFASA upang maprotektahan sa scam ang mga Pinoy.

“We express our full support for the new anti-financial account scamming law. This will help us strengthen consumer protection and foster trust and confidence in the Philippine financial system,” pahayag ni BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. sa isang statement.