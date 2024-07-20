Bugbugang Manny Pacquiao, Mario Barrios pirma na lang kulang

TILA selyado na ang usapin para sa pagbabalik sa professional fight ng nag-iisang eight-division world champion na si Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao laban kay World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight title holder Mario “El Azteca” Barrios sa darating na taglagas sa Estados Unidos.

Inamin ng trainer ng Mexican-American na si Bob Santos na malaking-malaki ang posibilidad na maganap ang naturang sagupaan anumang buwan sa Nobyembre o Disyembre lalo na’t nagkasundo ang dalawang panig na nais nilang matuloy ang laban, habang wala namang pagtutol ang pamunuan ng WBC patungkol sa nilulutong sagupaan.

“The fight is very realistic. Very realistic. Manny wants the fight, we want the fight, and the WBC has already said they would approve the fight,” pahayag ni Santos sa panayam ng Boxingscene.com.

“I’m sure it would take place probably in the fall. It’s just a matter of where we would do the fight, Texas or Las Vegas. But we’ve agreed that we would fight him, he’s agreed, and it’s right there on the table. Let’s see how it plays out. We’ve got to find a venue for the fight, and I think it would be great.”

Huling beses sumabak sa pro-boxing ang 45-anyos na Filipino boxing legend noong Agosto 2021 laban kay Yordenis “54 Milagros” Ugas ng Cuba na nagtapos sa 12-round unanimous decision pabor sa huli para sa World Boxing Association (World) 147-pound title.

Gayunman, tila hinahatak ang paa ng tubong Kibawe, Bukidnon sa mundo ng boksing nang magbalik ito sa isang exhibition fight kontra South Korean fighter DK Yoo noong Disyembre 11, 2022 sa Korea International Exhibition Center para sa six-round bout, habang nakalinya itong sumagupa kay Japanese fighter Rukiya Anpo sa darating na Hulyo 28 sa Super Saitama Arena sa Saitama, Japan.

Ipinag-kibit balikat naman ni Santos ang bulung-bulungan na pagiging hindi patas ni Pacman sa biglang pagsabak sa world title fight gayong ito’y unranked sa 147lbs division, bagkus ay binigyang papuri ang mga nagawang karangalan at kasaysayan ni Pacquiao sa pampalakasan, kaya’t nararapat lamang na mabigyan ito ng halaga sa kanyang mga nakamit at naibigay sa mundo ng boksing.

“Manny has earned the right, for everything he’s done in the sport. A lot of people talk about, ‘He’s 45 now.’ Well, y’all are the same people that said he was 40 or 41 before he beat Keith Thurman. So, he’s earned that right if he wants to fight for a world title. He’s shown he still has good hand speed. I’ve seen some of his workouts, so if this is something he wants to do, you have to take it very seriously,” pahayag ng 2022 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year awardee, na ipinagtanggol ang pagkatalo ni Pacman kay Ugas, na minsan ring tinalo ni Barrios sa 12 round decision para sa interim WBC title nung Setyembre 30, 2023 sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kaya siniguro ni Santos na sa darating na laban kay Pacquiao ay sisiguraduhin nilang itataas ng referee ang kamay ni Barrios bilang panalo.

“Obviously, I like us in the fight. I think we’re going to come out with our hands raised, but we have to really be prepared and have a great, great camp. Manny is very explosive in spots. Maybe he won’t be as explosive as he was for 12 rounds, but he’s a veteran. He knows how to set traps. Remember, all it takes is one punch in this sport – people forget that. A guy like Manny could be explosive in one round and it could be ‘Good night, Irene,’ so we’ve got to be on our Ps and Qs for 12 rounds,” aniya. (Gerard Arce)