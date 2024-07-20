Buddy Hield walang pressure sa Warriors

WALANG pressure na nararamdaman si Buddy Hield para akuin ang iniwang slot ni Klay Thompson sa Golden State.

Nabasag ang Splash Brothers nina Thompson at Stephen Curry nang lumipat sa Dallas si Klay.

Nakuha ng Warriors si sharpshooter Hield sa sign-and-trade mula sa Philadelphia 76ers.

Naka-apat na kampeonato sa Bay Area sina Thompson, Curry at Draymond Green.

Fan favorite si Thompson, isa na marahil sa pinakamainam ang pulsong naglaro ng basketball at suwabe ang galawan nila sa court nina Curry at Green.

Baka hanapin ang second coming ni Thompson kay Hield.

“There’s no pressure,” paniniguro ni Hield. “I feel like I just come to do my job.”

Paano siya magpi-fit sa sistema ng Warriors, lalo sa paghahanap ng butas ng shooters?

“Just take it day by day in practice,” sagot ni Hield. “Watching the films. I watched these guys play my whole life in college, even in the pros when they play they’re a fun team to watch because of their ball movement.” (Vladi Eduarte)