Enrique Gil enjoy sa pagiging producer

Nag-e-enjoy ngayon si Enrique Gil bilang isang producer!

Isang milestone nga para sa kanyang showbiz career ang pagiging producer.

“I think it’s part of growing up and a new chapter to my story. Something I can give back also to the industry as well,” sey niya sa panayam sa kanya ni Gretchen Fullido ng ABS-CBN Integrated News.

“I enjoy it a lot, but it’s also so stressful as well. Kasi, I’m just learning. But it’s not just me. I have a team as well. Ang mga partners ko sa Immerse,” dagdag niya pa.

Si Quen ang isa sa mga producer ng pelikulang ‘Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital’ na isa sa first five official entries sa upcoming 50th Metro Manila Film Festival.

“When they pitched the concept, I was immediately sold by the whole thing. I just can’t wait for everybody to go and watch it,” pahayag ni Quen.

Kakaibang experience nga para sa kanya ang nasabing movie dahil kinuhanan daw ito sa kinakatakutang Xinglin Hospital sa Taiwan na gamit lamang ang GoPro at CCTV cameras.

“It’s a different experience. You’re not just acting, but you’re also taking footage of everything. Parang naging camera guy ka na rin.”

Kasama ni Quen sa pelikula sina Jane de Leon, Rob Gomez, at MJ Lastimosa at sa direksiyon ni Kerwin Go.

Maliban sa ‘Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital’ may two projects pa silang pini-pitch sa isang kilalang streaming platform.

Exciting!