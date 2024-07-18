2 beses na pagdumi kada araw, healthy!

May mga taong konting kain lang, c.r agad ang takbo.

O kaya naman ay pagkagising, o bago matulog.

Pero mahalaga nga ba kung gaano kadalas dumudumi?

Batay sa pag-aaral ng Cell Reports Medicine, may kaugnayan sa physiology at long-term health kung gaano kadalas dumumi.

Healthy daw kung maglalabas ng dumi isa o dalawang beses sa isang araw.

Ang pagkakaroon naman ng constipation at diarrhea ay may mas mataas na tiyansa ng impeksyon at neurodegenerative conditions.

“I do hope that this work will kind of open clinicians’ minds a bit to the potential risks of not managing bowel movement frequencies,” ayon kay senior author Sean Gibbons ng Institute for Systems Biology.

“What we found is that even in healthy people who are constipated, there is a rise in these toxins in the bloodstream,” dagdag ni Gibbons.

Kapag mayroong diarrhea, naglalabas ng excessive bile acid ang ating katawan.

Karaniwang mas bihira dumumi ang mga bata, kababaihan at mayroong mababang body mass index.

“It was eating more fruit and vegetables, that was the biggest signal we saw,” ayon kay Gibbons.

Maganda ring uminom ng maraming tubig, mag-ehersisyo at kumain ng plant-dominant diet. (Natalia Antonio)