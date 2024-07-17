Mariing itinanggi ni Vice President Sara Duterte na may bomb threat sa ikatlong State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bong-bong” Marcos Jr. kaya itinalaga niya ang kanyang sarili bilang “designated survivor”.

Sa kanyang pagdalo sa national kickoff ng Brigada Eskuwela sa Carmen, Cebu nitong Miyerkoles, sinabi ni Duterte na ngayon lang siya nakakita na ang bise presidente ay palaging tinatanong kung dadalo o hindi sa mga ganap ng administrasyong Marcos.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a vice president’s attendance being monitored,” ani Duterte sa wikang Cebuano at English.

“It’s not a joke, and it’s not a bomb threat either. I think many missed the point. So for me, if you didn’t understand the first time, I don’t think [you] deserve an explanation,” diin pa niya.

Ang designated survivor ay terminong ginagamit sa Estados Unidos kung saan ang isang opisyal ng pamahalaan ay nilalayo ang sarili sa malakihang ganap para masigurong may hahalili sa pangulo kapag nagkaroon ng mass casualty.

Pinuna naman ni House Assistant Minority Leader at Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas ang tangkang pagmamaliit ni VP Duterte sa maaaring epekto ng kanyang “designated survivor” statement.

“Her dismissive attitude towards public concern over her remarks is unbecoming of her position and reflects a dangerous disregard for the gravity of her words,” sabi ni Brosas.

“VP Duterte’s claim that she is being unreasonably scrutinized for her attendance misses the point entirely. As a high-ranking government official, she is rightfully expected to be present and actively participa¬ting in matters of national importance. Her flippant response to legitimate criticism only serves to further erode public trust in her office,” dagdag pa nito Brosas.

Ayon kay Brosas ang pagtanggi ni Duterte na magbigay ng paliwanag sa kanyang hindi pagdalo sa paparating na SONA at pagtatalaga sa kanyang sarili bilang “designated survivor” ay “deeply troubling.” (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas/Andrea Salvi)