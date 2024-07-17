Recto: Mga nagtapos sa kolehiyo mas mahaba buhay

Hindi lamang piraso ng papel ang diploma sa kolehiyo kundi maaari rin itong makapagpahaba ng buhay, ayon kay Finance Secretary Ralph Recto.

Sa isang talumpati niya kamakailan sa harap ng mga opisyal ng state universities and colleges, binanggit ni Recto ang mga benepisyo ng pagtatapos ng kolehiyo.

Anang kalihim, ang higher education ay nagpapadagdag sa haba ng buhay at overall well-being, maliban pa sa financial rewards na hatid nito.

“A college graduate also enjoys a longer life expectancy, living seven years more on average from age 25. His likelihood of being in good health is 44 percent greater,” lahad niya sa 2024 Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges annual convention and general assembly.

Saad pa niya, hindi man maging kasing yaman ni Elon Musk ang pagkakaroon ng college diploma ngunit ito ay isang subok na tiket sa pag-ahon mula sa kahirapan.

“A college diploma may not make one as rich as Elon Musk. But it is a tried-and-tested ticket out of poverty — towards a life of prosperity and health,” wika niya.

Mas mababa rin daw ang tsansa ng mga college graduate na mawalan ng trabaho kumpara sa mga high school graduate.

“Another study reveals that a college graduate’s chances of unemployment are 2.2 times lower compared to a high school graduate. His likelihood of securing a retirement plan through employment increases by 72 percent,” saad niya. (IS)

–