Estrada kakasuhan gumawa ng fake news: Priscilla na-shock, nasiraan ng loob sa ‘pahayag’ ni John

Matapos ngang sabihin ni John Estrada na ‘mutually agreed to take a break for quite sometime now’ sila ni Priscilla Meirelles, at ‘I am not in a relationship with Lily Hallman or any other woman for that matter’, naglabas din agad ng pahayag si Miss Earth 2004 sa kanyang Instagram story.

Heto nga ang kanyang chika, na sabi nga niya, ay na-shock siya at na-disheartened, o nasiraan ng loob.

“I am deeply shocked and disheartened by Mr. Estrada’s recent public statement.

“To clarify, there was never any mutual agreement regarding our separation. We were married when I left the Philippines, and we remain married as of this time.

“While there is indeed more to this story, it is not the appropriated time to delve into those details.

“Regardless of what those may be, however, it wont change the course of faith.”

Pinasalamatan din ni Priscilla ang mga sumusuporta sa kanya.

“I appreciate your constant support, kindness, and love during difficult time. I trust that, in due course, all will be resolved appropriately.

“Thank you for your understanding!”

Nakakalungkot ang mga ganitong eksena lalo na at may anak na involved.

Anyway, nagbanta rin si John sa mga gumagawa ng content o showbiz page, na ginagamit ang sitwasyon nila ni Priscilla, at kinu-quote pa siya.

Mariing itinanggi ni John ang mensahe na pinalabas na siya ang nagsalita katulad ng,“Lalake ako, maraming nagkakagusto sakin, kasi matipuno at gwapo tayo. Anong magagawa ko kung tukso na ‘yung lumalapit e di tukain!”

“Fake news!” sigaw ni John.

“Magkita tayo sa korte soon. Kung sino ka man!” banta pa ni John.

Kaloka, ‘di ba?