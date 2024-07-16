Tim Cone walang balak magdagdag sa Gilas

SA ngayon, wala pang balak si coach Tim Cone na dagdagan ang pool ng Gilas Pilipinas.

Sa November ang scheduled second window ng FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, parehong iho-host ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas ang New Zealand at Hong Kong.

Injured sina Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo at AJ Edu, 11 lang ang bitbit ni Cone sa Olympic Qualifying Tournament sa Latvia. Injured pa sa pangalawang laro kontra Georgia si Kai Sotto, at halos hindi nakakuha ng playing time si Mason Amos.

“To be honest, absolutely not,” ani Cone nang matanong kung balak niyang magdagdag.

Hindi lang daw nakuha ang ibig niyang sabihin sa naunang interview.

“We’re not gonna expand the pool because of the short preparation time we have,” paglilinaw ng Ginebra mentor sa PBA. “The teaching part of the team is much harder when you have a big pool.”

Kapag nakarekober na sina Thompson, Malonzo at Edu, sakto na kay Cone sina Justin Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Amos at Dwight Ramos.

“If you have 18 guys in the team, you have to teach 18 guys your system and it gets difficult to do that,” paliwanag ni Cone. “Especially when you have only 10 days or 7 days (preparation).” (Vladi Eduarte)