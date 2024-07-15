Dis-oras na text, nakakabastos ba?

“Wait is it rude to send texts in the middle of the night? tanong ng content creator na si Michaela Okland sa kanyang post na mayroon nang libu-libong replies.

May ilang naka-on ang Do Not Disturb sa kanilang phone settings tuwing gabi, pero mayroon ding hindi, kaya nagigising ng dis-oras ng gabi.

“People a bit older — and even more so if they have children they might not want to miss a late-night concerned message from — you need to be a bit more careful with,” sabi pa nito.

Kaya mas okay kung i-send na lamang ang text sa umaga.

Ayon naman sa expert na si Sara Jane Ho na may akda ng “Mind Your Manners: How To Be Your Best Self In Any Situation,” mas mabuting magpadala ng mensahe tuwing umaga mula 8am hanggang 10pm.

Ito kasi ang karaniwang oras kung saan gising ang isang tao.

“I’ve definitely been guilty of texting people late at night, especially if they’re my besties or if they’re my family. And of course, now we’re so global and I have friends all over the world, so I will just send them an article if I’m thinking of them, even if they still haven’t woken up yet.”

Sabi naman ni Etiquette expert na si Thomas Farley na kilalang Mister Manners, “considering that most of us sleep within an arm’s length of our phones, and given the culture’s screen addiction, even those of us who turn off our notifications before turning in for the evening are prone to taking a quick glance at our mobile devices if we awaken — even briefly — before hopping out of bed the following morning.”

Maliban na lamang kung ikaw ay nakikipag-usap sa iyong kalapit na kaanak o kaibigan.

“Is your message so important it truly can’t wait until the next day? Chances are, not,” sabi pa ni Farley.

Bagamat may ilang ayaw maistorbo, mayroon namang ayaw ma-miss ang mga tawag at text kahit pa anong oras yan.

Mayroon ding mga cellphone na may “Deliver Quietly” option kung saan may lalabas lamang na notification tuwing ikaw ay may text message.

“Let them know that, unless there’s urgency, best to hold those texts until morning. Using a tone that’s non-judgmental and value-neutral is key.”

Kung nabasa naman ang message ngunit gustong ituloy ang pagpapahinga, huwag na muna itong reply-an.

“So the best response is no response, and to wait until the next day, at a time which is suitable to you, before you reply.” (Natalia Antonio)